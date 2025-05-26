Former Lakers Guard says LA Doesn't Need Austin Reaves
The Los Angeles Lakers have a monumental summer ahead of them. They have a ton on their plate, and one of the many things is the future of Austin Reaves in purple and gold.
Reaves is coming off a stellar regular season with the team, but the same cannot be said for his playoff performance. The 26-year-old was well below par in the first round, and that performance caused concern for his future with the team.
That future is uncertain. Reaves has spent his entire four-year career thus far in L.A., and while they’d love to keep him, there is a chance L.A. could deal him for a player they desperately need.
Reaves has been the team's focal point for the past three years, but with Luka Doncic at the helm and considering his play style, Reaves may no longer be necessary. With that being said, former Lakers guard Lou Williams believes that the Lakers don’t need Reaves and that they should trade him for a piece they need if one becomes available.
“Now you have Luka, you don’t really need what Austin Reaves bring to the table,” Williams said. “You have the alpha in that category. You don’t necessarily need the second-best option there. You’re gonna go and upgrade.”
Ultimately, the decision lies with the Lakers' president of basketball operations and general manager, Rob Pelinka. While Reaves is a valued piece of the roster, he’s far from untouchable. If the right offer comes along—one that significantly upgrades the team—Pelinka wouldn’t hesitate to make the move, even if it means parting ways with Reaves.
Reaves is coming off an impressive fourth year in the league, a season that firmly established him as a top-50, perhaps even top-40, player in the NBA.
Despite his popularity among fans, pairing Reaves with Luka Doncic in the backcourt has raised some eyebrows.
Both guards thrive with the ball in their hands, and with Doncic clearly the focal point moving forward, the Lakers are expected to build around the All-NBA guard. If roster decisions begin to revolve around maximizing Doncic’s impact, Reaves could find himself as the odd man out.
