Former Lakers Guard Will Reportedly Be Available in Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive summer ahead of them. With free agency less than a month away, the rumors will start swirling, especially after the NBA Finals come to an end.
Just like last year, the upcoming offseason looms large for the Lakers. What happens over the next few months should reveal nearly everything worth knowing about the direction of the team. L.A. should go a multitude of ways, but it is clear that they need to upgrade either center position.
That was a need before the trade deadline, and that remains the case as the summer approaches. However, the Lakers could use some help in other positions, and one of their former players could be in high demand this summer: Lonzo Ball.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, Ball is expected to be made available in trade talks by the Chicago Bulls.
Ball is earning $10 million per year, with a team option in place for the 2026–27 season. The deal is considered team-friendly and would be a manageable addition for any contender in need of a two-way guard who can make an impact on both ends of the floor.
The former No. 2 overall by the Lakers is coming off another injury-riddled season. Ball played in 35 games with 14 starts and averaged 7.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc in 22.2 minutes of action.
Ball could still offer real value to a title contender in a reduced role. Injuries have consistently limited the former UCLA standout, but landing with a team that gives him a legitimate shot at winning—while easing the load with backup duties—might be the right fit at this stage of his career.
The Lakers could be one of those teams. With Luka Doncic as the focal point, Ball would have the chance to contribute meaningful minutes off the bench, showcasing his court vision and playmaking instincts without the pressure of carrying a heavy load.
During his first two years in the league in L.A., Ball averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.6 steals over 99 games, starting in 95 of them. Expectations were sky-high when he entered the league, but injuries have held him back from reaching the star potential many projected. Still, in the right role, Ball could be a steady asset for a team with championship ambitions.
More Lakers news: Former Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Reportedly Being Shopped by Bulls
LeBron James Podcast Rips Into Basketball Pundit Brian Windhorst
Lakers Could Capitalize on This Factor to Add Major Talent
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.