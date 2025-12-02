Lakers Urged to Trade for All-Defensive Forward

While the Los Angeles Lakers (15-5) are off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, some believe that there's a bit of a "fool's gold" situation going on.

The Lakers are allowing a whopping 115.8 points per game — and that was primarily with LeBron James not playing with the team. At this stage in his career, save for a few on-ball spurts/help situations, he's not the defender he once was. The Lakers also can't depend on a soon-to-be 41-year-old to be a defensive stopper in any real situation.

The lack of athleticism across the roster has yet to really bite the team in the backside. Having said that, as the wear and tear of the year inevitably comes, one has to wonder whether the Lakers can continue on this pace without some sort of reinforcement(s).

The Lakers should make a run at Herb Jones. https://t.co/0kCLVpu1wW pic.twitter.com/icHnMDMfi7 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) December 2, 2025

According to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, 2024 All-Defensive Team New Orleans Pelicans wing Herb Jones seems like a perfect fit to wear the Purple and Gold as he mentioned on a recent podcast.

O'Connor's Herbert Jones Trade Package Pitch

"Why not go get somebody like a Herb Jones? Make an offer — give Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, a future first...maybe a little bit more. Or if you have to one of the swaps possibly to the Pelicans. Why not at least make an effort? I think [the Lakers] are that legit offensively. If they can stagger [Marcus] Smart and LeBron [James with] LeBron being the quarterback of the defense helping with communication and intensity. And then Smart coming off the bench serving that role, and then add a guy like Herb Jones on top of this, that's where things get pretty interesting."

After playing the first three years of his career without a serious injury, Jones only played 20 games in 2024-25 due to a torn labrum in his shoulder.

He did ink a three-year extension worth $68 million in the offseason. This contract can be easily absorbable by the Lakers. Jones has exceptional length and short-area quickness as well as strong anticipatory skills dating back to his college days at Alabama.

There's no doubt he'd immediately be an upgrade on the wing for the Lakers. He'd draw the assignment as the primary on-ball defender for any elite perimeter player. Adding him to a group with Smart would give the Lakers two elite defensive players to build their defense around.

Whether the Pelicans would entertain trading Jones or not isn't clear. Having said that, the Lakers should do everything in their power to try and pry the talented 27-year-old out of a very tough situation.

