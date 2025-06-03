Lakers News: LeBron James Podcast Rips Into Basketball Pundit Brian Windhorst
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. His career is one of the best careers of anyone to ever play in the NBA.
James has been chronicled by a bunch of journalists over the course of his 20+ year career. One of them, who has covered his entire career, is Brian Windhorst.
Winhorst has written books on James and started covering him during his rookie year in Cleveland. For a while, Windhorst was best known for being the guy who covered James more than the NBA at large.
James ripped into Windhorst a few months ago in an interview with Pat McAfee. It was strange to see him rip Windhorts for, in his mind, riding his coattails for years.
Now, James is ripping Windhorst again. This time, he did it on his Mind The Game Podcast with one social media post.
James took a clip of Windhorst talking about the fact that fans don't want a show that's strictly about X's and O's, wanting some of the drama around the league mixed in.
This social media post shows that they are doing their best to fly in the face of that comment. They want to be known as a show that will keep fans informed about what is happening on the court in the game of basketball.
This is a weird flex by James, considering Windhorst said that months ago. Fans might want James to be more focused on helping the Lakers improve the roster than on this.
There has been talk about whether or not James should consider taking a pay cut to help Los Angeles have more financial flexibility in free agency. He has refused to do so.
James is running out of time to win another title. The Lakers have a bright future with Doncic leading the team, but they will need to make significant improvements this offseason if James wants one more championship before retiring.
This season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.
