Former Lakers HC Weighs In On JJ Redick Coaching Rumors
The rumors around the Los Angeles Lakers of late have former NBA guard JJ Redick as the frontrunner for their open head coaching position. While Redick has never coached at a high level before, his days as a broadcaster and podcaster have made him a hot commodity around NBA circles.
Former Lakers coach Bryon Scott weighed in on the rumors swirling about Redick while talking with TMZ. He understands better than anyone about the pressure that comes from being the head coach in Los Angeles.
"It's hard jumping in that seat as a first-time head coach," Scott said.
Many believe that Redick will be a good coach but that taking the Lakers job for his first one is tough. The scrutiny that comes from this position may make things tough on someone without prior experience.
Scott had a few coaching stops before he came to the Lakers and even he couldn't handle the pressure. It's a thankless job that only gets credit if the team wins a title on a consistent basis. Scott continued his assessment of Redick.
"I don't know if he has what it takes to be a great head coach in the NBA but again if he gets that opportunity, we'll find out real soon."
If the Lakers do hire Redick, it will be similar to how the Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash to be their head coach years ago. That situation didn't work out very well but much of that was on different factors than Nash himself.
Redick seems to be headed toward getting the job, assuming that he wants it. The front office must believe in him heavily and if he is hired, it will be full throttle from day one.
