Former Lakers Legend, NBA Hall of Famer to Compete in Celebrity Boxing Match
Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has agreed to compete in a celebrity boxing match.
The date and time of the match has not been revealed but the opponent called O’Neal out himself in a video posted by Celebrity Boxing on Monday.
Charlie Mack, who is also known as Charles Alston, challenged O’Neal to face him in the boxing ring to settle long-time beef between the pair. Mack was the former bodyguard of actor Will Smith and a well-known figure in the Philadelphia music and culture space.
Mack said the beef between O’Neal and himself began in Dallas a few years ago when O’Neal allegedly tried to cut the line of an autograph signing.
A Clash Between Heavyweights
“We were in Dallas doing an autograph signing, and he came and tried to jump in front of the line,” Mack said in the video. “I chopped him in his neck so he could get back.”
“So listen, I’m giving you an opportunity to kind of settle the difference. Me and you, baby, super heavyweight. … I’m calling you ‘Sha-knocked out.’ That’s what you’re gonna be," Mack added.
Shortly after the video was posted, O’Neal responded to the challenge on his Instagram.
"Hey Celebrity Boxing and Charlie Mack, I accept,” O’Neal said. “You chopped me in my neck, Charlie Mack, that’s why I talk so funny. Payback time. You name the time and place, I’ll be there. Diesel don’t run from nobody. … You better check my police record, Charlie Mack."
This will not be the 7-foot-1 NBA superstar’s first boxing match. He competed in exhibition matches against Oscar De La Hoya in 2009 and Shane Mosley in 2010.
Both of these boxing matches were featured in his two-season reality show called “Shaq Vs.”, where he challenged athletes to one-on-one competitions in their respective sports.
O’Neal lost both boxing matches back then.
Mack posted a poster of O'Neal and himself to advertise the upcoming boxing match on Instagram on Tuesday.
"So I call Big Fella @shaq out yesterday & he accepted as I knew he would!!!! We’ve been talking about it way too long, now we MUST get it ON!!!!!!!! The details will come soon from The Best Celebrity Boxer promoter @damoncelebrityboxing," Mack wrote.
