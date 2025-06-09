Lakers News: Former LeBron James Teammate Enters NBA GOAT Debate
The NBA G.O.A.T. debate is one that is forever ongoing and never-ending. The two names that have become associated with the discussion and the two who will likely forever be part of that conversation are Michael Jordan and Lakers legend LeBron James.
James and Jordan are exceptional players who have significantly improved the game. While that is the case, many people love to pit the two against each other, despite their mutual respect for one another.
Those who love and play basketball have shared their thoughts on the GOAT debate, and former NBA forward and teammate of James, Shane Battier, is the latest to weigh in on the ongoing topic.
Battier chimed in on the GOAT debate in a recent appearance on the ‘Pablo Torre Finds Out’ show and, of course, chose his former teammate James, but for a different reason.
“LeBron did something twice that Jordan, I don’t think, could have done once. He won two NBA titles with Shane Battier as his starting power forward. No way—no way—Jordan could have done that. As great as Jordan was, LeBron dragged me across the finish line. The albatross had never been so heavy. And that… that is my story, and I’m sticking to it.”
Battier was teammates with James for three seasons as members of the Miami Heat. Battier played an integral part for the Heat during those three seasons, contributing to their success and helping lead them to the NBA Finals in all three seasons he was there.
James has undoubtedly made his case as not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but also one of the greatest athletes of all time. The 40-year-old has accomplished it all, winning four NBA MVPs, four NBA titles, three Olympic gold medals, being a 21-time All-Star, a 21-time All-NBA selection, and a member of the 75th Anniversary Team.
James has done it and seen it all, but for Battier, it’s a bit more special that James accomplished some of that with him as his teammate.
