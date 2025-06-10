Former NBA Champion Surprisingly Picks Better Team Between '96 Bulls, '01 Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers put together an absolute juggernaut to close out the 1990s and bring in the new millennium. Coming off of an NBA title in the 1999-00 season, L.A. wasn't satisfied as they were looking to create a dynasty.
The 2000-01 team won 56 regular-season games, down from the absurd 67 victories the year prior, but L.A. tore through the playoffs, winning 11 games in a row and 15 of 16 total games on their way to a second-consecutive Finals victory.
One of the newer pieces that the Lakers brought in to start their dominance on the basketball was Ron Harper.
A veteran guard who was towards the end of his career, Harper was coming off of winning three championships in a row with the Chicago Bulls from the 1995-96 campaign until 1997-98. He would spend the last two seasons of his NBA career in a Lakers uniform, helping L.A. win a pair of championships in the process.
His unique experience gives him perspective on which dynasty he believes to be better.
"I'mma have to go with the '96 Bulls because they was a little better defensive wise," Harper said. "... The one player that we would have a hard time with would be Shaquille O'Neal. But I think that my boy [Dennis] Rodman could handle him."
Prime Shaq was otherworldly on the basketball court, but took it to another level come playoffs.
While Harper was his teammate, Shaq averaged 30.7 points and 15.4 rebounds during the first playoff run, and 30.4 points and, coincidentally, 15.4 rebounds once again a year later.
The case for the 1995-96 Bulls, on the other hand, is their 72-win regular season, and the illustrious Michael Jordan. Jordan never averaged less than 30.7 points per game during the playoffs, aside from a four-game playoff stretch his rookie season where he finished with a 29.3 points average.
Regardless of what would actually happen if the two teams ever met, Harper had the rare opportunity to witness and contribute to two of the most elite basketball rosters ever assembled.
