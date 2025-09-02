Former Lakers Rival Claims Kobe Bryant 'Cheated' at Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant remains one of the most beloved figures in the game today. Although he passed away over five years ago, his legacy lives on.
Bryant was one of the more vicious players in the game and certainly one of the best to ever lace them up. His peers respect him like no other, but they also aren't afraid to call it as they see it. That was the case with one of his former rivals, Stephen Jackson.
Jackson was a seasoned veteran in the NBA. He and his podcast host, Matt Barnes, run one of the most popular basketball podcasts today, All the Smoke. The 47-year-old appeared in another podcast, Lakers legend Bryon Scott's podcast “Byron Scott’s Fast Break," to speak on a variety of topics.
In this instance, Scott asked Jackson to share a Kobe story, and with no hesitation, Jackson said that Bryant used to cheat.
“Yeah, they used to let him cheat!… I’m guarding Kobe, and I drive to the basket, and I kind of get fouled, and they did not call it, so I’m talking to the referee on the way back, and I am talking to the referee, and Kobe’s coming up.”
“He [the referee] was like, oh stop talking, stop talking, you better pay attention. Kobe just pulls up and hits the three,” said Jackson during the podcast.
The former NBA champion didn't stop there. He described one particular incident in which Jackson actively saw colluding between Bryant and the referee.
“I’m losing it now, you know. I was a hothead. I’m losing on the ref. I’m talking to the ref while running back, and you know, I’m crossing half court, still jawing at him… and Kobe launches one… Cashhhh!” added Jackson during the podcast.
It's unclear what moment Jackson was referring to, as Bryant played 20 illustrious seasons in the NBA. Nonetheless, it goes to show how long a leash certain superstar players have with the referee and how much they could get away with.
Jackson has long been a strong advocate for Bryant, often stating that he views him as one of the greatest to ever play the game — and at the very least, a top-three player all time.
Their history runs deep, and it’s clear Jackson is determined to keep Kobe’s name and legacy alive for as long as he can.
