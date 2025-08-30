Lakers Champion Takes Harsh Shot at Luka Doncic
Robert Horry knows a thing or two about competing with some of the all-time NBA greats.
The seven-time NBA Champion has been teammates with the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker (among others).
He also competed in an era with Michael Jordan and a host of other phenomenal players throughout the 1990's and into the 2000's.
Horry recently appeared on ESPN's The Travis & D'Marco Show. He was asked whether Doncic could conceivably end his career as one of the best players in the history of the NBA — whether that means being on a proverbial Mount Rushmore or garnering top-five standing.
"No, Luka would never make that. I love Luka's game because I'm old school," Horry said. "You got to be able to play defense for me. I love Luka's game, but when you look at guys like MJ, Kobe, Olajuwon, Duncan, LeBron, Kareem. All these guys to me played on both ends of the court. That's basketball."
Horry elaborated further with three examples of elite wing players that also were able to be all-NBA defenders at the highest level.
"Think about Kobe and MJ, they were great on the defensive end. That's why they are considered the best of all time. Look at LeBron," Horry added. "He was great on the defensive end. That's why you jump into that upper echelon, that Mount Rushmore, when you can do it on both ends of the floor."
Does Horry have a point?
There's a chance he does given what he's accomplished as professional basketball player. However, to argue his point, Magic Johnson was never considered to be an elite defensive player despite universally regarded as the best point guard of all-time. Steph Curry will fall into the same category when he retires. The same can be said for Kevin Durant.
Doncic, 26, still theoretically has time to become an all-league defender even if he never reaches the level of a Kawhi Leonard or even a Toumani Camara. Improving on that end of the floor will go a long way towards helping the Lakers reach their ultimate ceiling as a title contender.
In terms of Doncic's future as a possible all-time great, there's still plenty of time for the Slovenian star to beef up his resume.
