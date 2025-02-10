Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis to Miss Major Time With Significant Injury
Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis will miss significant time with a left adductor strain.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
Davis made his debut with his new team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.
He had a stellar debut but left the game in the third quarter with what the Mavericks called a lower-body injury at the time.
Now, the Mavericks will be without their new superstar center for a significant amount of time.
