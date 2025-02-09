Kim Kardashian Insists on Meeting Lakers’ Superstar Luka Doncic
The newest Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Luka Dončić, is expected to make his L.A. debut on Monday against the Utah Jazz.
Dončić's debut is expected to be highly anticipated. Not only Lakers fans but many NBA fans will look forward to it. It will be a sight to see for the Lakers and the NBA.
It is no secret that Los Angeles is a city of stars, and this applies not only to the Lakers but the entire town. It is Hollywood, and because of that, the biggest stars on the court attract the biggest stars in the world.
Many of the top actors and actresses and the top one percent of people bleed purple and gold.
One of the top celebrities in the world, Kim Kardashian, is also one who represents the Lakers.
The biggest stars in the world love to see the Lakers do their thing, especially now with Dončić's addition.
Everyone is coming around to the Lakers, including Kardashian, who shared how she wants to meet the newest star donning purple and gold.
Kardashian shared this via her personal Instagram account.
The Los Angeles native wants to meet the Slovenia native.
Kardashian became internationally famous for her personal life, which was documented on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. She has leveraged her fame and large social media following to build a consumer empire in fashion, beauty, and fragrances.
She is a big deal in the reality realm and is currently worth $1.7 billion as of 2024.
It's unclear if she will get to meet the newest Lakers star, but Lakers fans are certainly eager to see Dončić play in his new gear.
The 25-year-old is one of the best players in the NBA, and although he is only in his seventh season, his resume is Hall of Fame-worthy.
Dončić’s career points per game average in the regular season is the third highest in NBA history. In 50 career playoff games (all starts), he’s averaged 30.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.7 steals in 38.9 minutes with an NBA Finals appearance in 2024.
The five-time NBA All-Star ranks second all-time in playoff scoring average and tied-sixth in postseason triple-doubles (10).
This season, Dončić has appeared in 22 games (all starts), averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.7 minutes.
Dončić will rock the purple and gold soon, and we'll find out soon if Kardashian indeed meets him.
