Former Lakers Star Dwight Howard to Play One More Season in Big 3 League
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion and Hall of Famer Dwight Howard will play his final professional basketball season this summer in Ice Cube's BIG3 league.
Howard will play for the Los Angeles Riot squad under former Lakers guard Nick Young, who will be the head coach.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared via X.
Howard was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for the class of 2025.
The 39-year-old will join Young and his teammates, former NBA players Elijah Stewart and Jordan Crawford. The new season is set to begin on June 14.
Howard will also be the player/captain for his new squad.
The BIG3 league, which started almost a decade ago, has shifted and grown over the years. It has been able to collect some of the top former NBA players.
Young spoke to Steve Henson of the L.A. Times a few weeks ago about his excitement about coaching a team in the city he calls home.
“I’m super excited,” Young told The Times. “Right now, we are the third-best team in L.A., soon to be second hopefully. We gotta win some championships. It’s gonna be fun. Come out and support us this summer. LA Riot — great name. BIG3 is on the rise.”
As for the owner and CEO of the BIG3 league, Cube discussed the reasoning behind the nickname "Riots."
“They chose the name LA Riot because it represents the resilience, passion, and unbreakable spirit of Los Angeles,” Ice Cube said. “This city is built on energy, culture, and a drive to challenge the status quo — just like the BIG3.
“The name embodies the disruptive nature of the league, the competitive grit of their team, and the deep connection they have with the people that make up the rich, eclectic and passionate communities of L.A. They’ll say it themselves; the Riot are here to shake things up, bring a new level of excitement to the game, and give this city a team that reflects its bold identity.”
The BIG3 has taken a major step forward, marking a pivotal shift this season. Entering its ninth year, the league is transitioning to a city-based model, with teams now set to represent major markets, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.
As for Howard, the veteran big man clearly believes he’s still got something left to prove. He’ll be looking to finish strong and remind everyone that his game still holds weight.
