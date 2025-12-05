Luka Doncic Mavericks Teammate Among Top Lakers Trade Targets: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long way to go before they can call themselves "legitimate title contenders."

While the Lakers are off to a great start ot the season, it is clear they are clearly a move or two away from truly competing with the cream of the crop. LA could certainly do just that this season, and the expectation is they will. How that trade looks is the question.

There are, and will be, plenty of players who become available on the trading block who could help the Lakers in a multitude of ways. One player who they recently became linked to is former Luka Doncic teammate and Dallas Mavericks big man, Daniel Gafford.

More news: Lakers Urged to Trade for All-Defensive Forward

NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report sees the Lakers making a move for is Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford. In one of his recent mailbags, Fischer noted how the Lakers could potentially be targeting Gafford.

"The Lakers are still undoubtedly going to be looking for long-term pick-and-roll lob threat pairings for Luka Doncic and also for Austin Reaves, but particularly for Doncic. Who better to go after than someone who had massive success alongside of Doncic in Dallas, where they made the Finals together?" Fischer wondered. "His contract is quite manageable to trade for compared to a [Domantas] Sabonis at $40 million, for example, [Daniel] Gafford off top of mind."

Fischer added that Gafford’s contract structure makes him fully trade-eligible. He signed a three-year, $54 million extension with Dallas in July, though it doesn’t kick in until the 2026-27 season.

The deal was designed to keep him movable, as it avoids the standard six-month no-trade restriction that typically comes with higher-value extensions. That gives the Mavericks flexibility to move him while still positioning him as a key piece in their frontcourt.

More news: Lakers All-Star Shoulders Blame for Brutal Suns Blowout

But with the way things are trending in Dallas, the Mavericks could look to deal him before this season’s trade deadline in February.

As for a potential Lakers trade framework, Fischer identified forward Rui Hachimura as the primary piece Los Angeles would send out in such a scenario.

"What type of outgoing salary could that mean? I mean, they have a good chunk to combine Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent in the event that they do see someone they identify and want to go target and add," Fischer said.

While that remains a possibility, Fischer also noted that the Lakers could hold off on making any drastic moves for now.

"But I think at this point in time, the Lakers are still going to also be in a little bit of a wait-and-see mode, see what this group really looks like. See what the context is before they really push their chips in and make some type of move."

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.