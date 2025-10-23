Former LeBron James Teammate Allegedly Sold Insider Info on Lakers Star to Gamblers, Per FBI Investigation
Damon Jones, a former teammate of LeBron James who is one of the individuals being charged in the sports betting and gambling probe by the FBI, allegedly sold insider information on James during the 2022-23 season, per the FBI's investigation.
While Jones wasn't on the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff or an employee of the team, he worked with James during his pregame workouts before tip-off. He also had access to the team's locker room, planes and hotels, per a report from The Athletic's.
The Athletic says James "was unaware that Jones shared information about his playing status."
Jones allegedly shared insider information regarding James' status for the Lakers game on Feb. 9, 2023 against the Milwaukee Bucks. James was ruled out due to ankle soreness for that game, two days after he set the NBA's all-time scoring record.
"According to the indictment, Jones, a friend of James’ who was not an employee of the Lakers, sold or tried to profit from non-public information so that others could bet on it, including alleged co-conspirators Eric Earnest and Marves Fairley. It was about who would not be playing or if they would pull themselves out of games early," The Athletic wrote.
Jones also allegedly sold information on another top player ahead of a Lakers game on Jan. 15, 2024, expecting him to be out. However, he played in the game and the Lakers ended up winning.
Jones is one of three NBA-related individuals currently being charged in these probes. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were both arrested by the FBI, per an announcement on Thursday.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.