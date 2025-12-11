Former Lakers Champ Predicts LeBron James Will Retire This Year

One of if not the biggest off-the-court storyline this season is the future of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James.

James broke an NBA record in November when he checked into his first game of the 2025-26 season, becoming the only player in league history to play 23 seasons.

James isn't playing as if he's on a retirement tour. On Sunday night, the 6-foot-9 forward scored 29 points and helped lead the Lakers to a 112-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The four-time MVP hasn't publicly decided whether this year will be his last, saying he knows the end is "a lot sooner than later," but never committing to playing another season or hanging it up after this year. One clue could come from his contract situation, as James is playing on an expiring contract for the first time in his Lakers career.

However, that could also be an indicator that James wants the freedom of playing for any team — possibly his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers — for his final season.

Former NBA guard Danny Green, who spent two seasons playing with James in LA and Cleveland, said he thinks James is still playing at a high level but that it's clear that this season is his last.

"He's showing that he's coming over the hill," Green said on No Fouls Given. "Just by his body movement. He had a great game tonight, shot it well, got hot. And if it's going to take for him to take a rest day every time to feel fresh, they'll probably have to sit him on back-to-backs, which is fine. ... I just don't see him making it to Year 24. I think this is it and we need to appreciate it."

A Surprisingly Injury-Plagued Season

James missed the first 14 games of the season due to a sciatica nerve issue and has sat out two additional games since returning. Green thinks that James' increased load management is a sign of what's to come for the all-time great.

"You could just tell, his body — he looked like he's not going to want to go through another summer of training and doing a preseason again for next year," Green said. "So I just don't see a Season 24 happening."

