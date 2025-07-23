Former NBA All-Star Accuses LeBron James of Using Steroids Earlier in Career
LeBron James has played for three different teams in his illustrious career. He likely will end his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he also played for the Heat and the Cavaliers.
Most pundits would say that James' prime was in his four-year tenure in Miami. He made the NBA Finals all four years and won two titles with the Heat.
James was the best player in the league at that time, but one former All-Star guard believes that he was using something illegal during his time in South Beach.
Jeff Teague has had some wild claims in his time as a podcaster, but this one might be his most wild yet. While speaking on his Club 520 podcast, Teague claims James used steroids while in Miami.
“They started testing for HGH and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out for 3 weeks… then came back skinny.”
Teague doesn't use any sort of evidence to back up his wild claims, which could result in a lawsuit. Claims like this sometimes lead to defamation suits, especially when it's about someone who's as protective of his image as James is.
James has always been one of the strongest players in the league at his position once he started growing into his body. By the time he left Cleveland the first time, he had fully grown into the man he was going to be.
James started bulking up in order to take the number of hits he was dealing with at the NBA level. He continues to have extremely broad shoulders.
There has not been a response from James to this wild claim at this point. He will certainly offer one up once the appropriate time hits, but this seems like an irresponsible claim from Teague.
Teague has had some wild things to say since he turned to podcasting. He is trying to get more people to tune into his show, and disparaging one of the league's greatest players certainly gives him a chance to do that.
This past season with the Lakers, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
