Marcus Smart Wanted to Join West Rival Before Luka Doncic Convinced Him to Sign With Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers got some help on the perimeter by signing Marcus Smart in free agency. Los Angeles needed some help on the perimeter on the defensive side of the ball.
Los Angeles has a starting backcourt that isn't very good defensively, so they need some guys off the bench who can help contain guards from getting into the paint.
Smart signed a two-year deal with the Lakers, but he actually wanted to sign with another Western Conference team initially. Luka Doncic helped change his mind to help bring him to LA.
Smart initially was considering signing with the Phoenix Suns before Doncic convinced him otherwise, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.
Doncic was one of the reasons why Smart signed in LA because Smart wanted to play alongside him. He gave a pitch to Smart that ended up changing his mind and brought him to Los Angeles.
Smart has struggled with injuries in the last few seasons, but he is still a fantastic defensive player. Part of what makes him so good on defense is the fact that he puts his body on the line.
Smart will step in and take charges and also bang with big men. Los Angeles is ready to see him do that for them, because they don't have anyone else like that on the roster.
Los Angeles is hoping that signing Smart and Deandre Ayton has helped fix their two biggest roster flaws. They needed a starting center and a good perimeter defender, and that's what they got.
Smart might not be an efficient offensive player, but the Lakers don't need him for his offensive performance. They need him to defend the length of the court and hit wide-open shots.
Doncic understands the value that Smart can bring to the Lakers, so he should get a lot of credit for pursuing him as a free agent. If he stays healthy, this could be one of the most underrated signings of the offseason.
Last season, in 34 games with the Grizzlies and Wizards, Smart averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
