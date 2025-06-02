Former NBA Champion Compares Lakers to Cowboys
Hate them or love them, there is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers' popularity and impact on the league and the sport are undeniable.
The Lakers have a history like no other. They are arguably the greatest franchise in all of sports and certainly among the top North American teams. L.A. has all the accolades and accomplishments in its storied history that put them up with the other great teams in the world, like the Dallas Cowboys.
Although the Cowboys are in a severe title drought, there is no doubting the number of people they attract whenever they are playing in the fall.
Many have compared the Lakers and the Cowboys for numerous reasons, but former Lakers champion and guard Danny Green took it a step further. In a recent appearance on All the Smoke podcast, Green called the Lakers ‘America’s Team.’
“America’s Team. I don’t remember where or when I signed. I think I was in a random ass city, it might’ve been like Orlando. But you realize how many Lakers fans are everywhere. It’s like the Cowboys… A fanbase, America’s Team. Everywhere we went, everybody’s, ‘Yo! Thanks for signing with the Lakers.’ I’m in the middle of somewhere I shouldn’t be and Lakers fans. It’s kind of crazy. You get the love right away. Soon as I signed, everybody’s excited. And the lights are different. I think a lot of people, you can see experience that. Even Luka, Russ. It takes some time to adjust to those lights,” said Green.
The Lakers are not only a team like no other, but a brand like no other.
Not only do the titles reflect their storied history, but they often have some of the greatest players ever to play the game. The Lakers not only have team greats but also all-time greats dating back to their existence, which includes George Mikan, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and now Luka Doncic.
The history and talent the Lakers have acquired over the years are unparalleled. Not only is that the case, but the Lakers have won at least one title every decade (besides the 1990s).
