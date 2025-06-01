Lakers' Luka Doncic Has Surprising Take on Relationship With LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers made a move of the decade, arguably of the century, when they traded for international superstar Luka Doncic.
The trade shocked not only the entire sports world but the world in general. It’s a move that some are still processing, but it has become a reality for Doncic and the Lakers. The 26-year-old was shell-shocked when he was first traded to Los Angeles, and he was not shy about letting others know that.
However, as the months have passed, Doncic has found a home in Los Angeles, and all signs point to him staying in L.A. for the long run. The Lakers will revolve their roster around Doncic this summer, as it is set to be a massive summer for L.A. Not only will building their roster around Doncic be huge, but so is the contract situation with LeBron James.
The duo of Doncic and James played well, and while they didn’t reach their ultimate goal, they looked good together.
For the first time since being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic made his first public speaking appearance on James’ and Steve Nash’s Mind the Game podcast. The five-time All-NBA member spoke on a variety of topics, including his growing relationship with James.
Doncic was candid, saying the two still have some work to do.
“I still think it's a work in progress. When we two are out there and AR [Austin Reaves], you know he's been playing unbelievable, and I think it's just still a work in progress. I think we're getting better and better every day,” said Doncic.
While the first half of the season didn’t go as planned, the expectation is that Doncic and James will get a full season under their belt this upcoming season.
James is likely to give it another try for one more year, potentially his last, marking his 23rd season in the NBA. The 40-year-old will reportedly opt in to his $52.6M player option. In all likelihood, James will finish his career with the Lakers, and it will be alongside Doncic.
As for Doncic’s long-term outlook in Los Angeles, all signs point toward him inking the four-year, $229 million extension he becomes eligible to sign with the Lakers beginning Aug. 2.
Doncic no longer in line for the supermax deal he could have qualified for had he remained with Dallas. That opportunity slipped away due to league rules, which tie supermax eligibility to tenure with the same franchise over a set number of seasons.
Nonetheless, Doncic is likely to stay in L.A., and the expectation is he will lead the Lakers to heights they’ve become accustomed to.
