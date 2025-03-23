Former NBA Forward Has Strong Prediction for Lakers' Playoff Run
Can the reconstituted Los Angeles Lakers make run in this spring's playoffs?
According to one longtime NBA pro, L.A. should at the very least fear no one.
Former 13-year power forward Marcus Morris, twin brother to current Lakers reserve forward and 2020 champ Markieff, believes L.A. can get the job done for the second time in James' seven seasons with the Lakers.
The 6-foot-8 big man, probably best known for his tenure with some contending Boston Celtics squads, spoke with Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports about the 2024-25 Lakers' playoff prospects.
"I’m going to go with the Lakers," Morris said in making his 2025 champion prediction. "Whenever you have LeBron James and Luka Doncic as your primary ball handlers, and Austin Reaves as the third option, I love that because now you can put the ball in each of those guys’ hands."
L.A. has done well since acquiring Doncic in a shocking blockbuster February trade that saw the team offload 10-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers have improved to a 43-27 record on the year, good for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
"I said this to you earlier, I felt this Anthony Davis was in LeBron’s way because LeBron’s really a four now, and that’s the position that Anthony Davis wanted to play, he’s always on the box he wasn’t really stretching the three that well, now you add another guard, not even just another guard, let’s just make that clear, you have a top five player that can get it from anywhere, and he’s a matchup nightmare," Morris opined. "When 77 walk in the building, OKC, Minnesota, Phoenix, Clippers, they dread seeing him. And now he got No. 23 on his back with him and what does that equal to? 100."
Across 832 career regular season games with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, Morris posted averages of 12.0 points on .435/.377/.774 shooting splits, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 blocks a night. He went unsigned this season.
