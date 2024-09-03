Hip Hop Star Releases New Kobe Bryant Tribute Song
Puerto Rican rapper Miky Woodz has released a new song in honor of former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Woodz's song, "Big Moves," pays tribute to Woodz's admiration of Bryant.
"I released this special song for my people," Woodz said of the song, via Denis of 24-Hip Hop. "I always admired Kobe Bryant a lot. He had some rules that talked about being ambitious, improving every day, learning from the greats. I always felt identified.”
The timing of the song release matched up with Kobe Bryant Day — Aug. 24 — a tribute to Bryant's jersey numbers during his career, eight and 24. Kobe Bryant Day was originally declared by the former mayor of the city of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, following Bryant's retirement from the NBA. The day also takes place one day after Bryant's birthday, Aug. 23.
The song was just one of several tributes to the superstar in honor of Kobe Bryant Day. The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Kobe Bryant Day with special shirts for fans. The Dodgers also invited Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and his daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. Bianka threw out the first pitch while Capri said, "It's time for Dodger baseball."
Additionally, two NBA reporters for ESPN, Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin, chose to hold their wedding on Aug. 24 in honor of Kobe.
Bryant, who died alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in a 2020 helicopter crash, is remembered as one of the most beloved Lakers and NBA players of all time. An 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion, and two-time NBA scoring champion, Bryant cemented himself as a Lakers legend time and time again over his 20-year NBA career. The Lakers have paid tribute to one of their icons in numerous ways, including by retiring both of his numbers and creating three statues in his honor.
