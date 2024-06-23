Lakers News: How JJ Redick the Announcer Evolved into JJ Redick the Coach
After a long and tumultuous search for the 29th head coach in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers finally pulled the trigger. While it may not be an exciting or hot name to some, it's a name that, believe it or not, worked his way up the ranks in the most unorthodox way possible. Of course, we're referring to the new Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
Redick now finds himself at the helm of arguably the most historic and greatest franchise in sports. This is no small feat for a first gig. His high basketball IQ, competitiveness, and willingness have undoubtedly played a role in his journey. But it's also worth noting the impact of the podcast he started with Lakers superstar LeBron James, Mind The Game, in securing this role.
The latter makes a ton more sense to some, like The Ringer's Bryan Curtis, which includes announcing the NBA Finals, as many got their start on the bench through that route.
"One of the easiest ways to become an NBA head coach is to announce the Finals on TV," Curtis wrote. "In 2004, Doc Rivers was hired by the Celtics a month and a half before he called his only Finals for ABC. This year, the Bucks poached Rivers before he and his ESPN partners Mike Breen and Doris Burke even made it to the All-Star break."
Curtis added that the podcast was much like a hiring process, which is hard to deny if you've seen the show.
"If there was an element of world-building in Mind the Game, there was also something that seemed like … coaching," Curtis wrote. "On the latest episode, James and Redick got to talking about the Celtics' half-court sets. Redick pulled out a whiteboard to draw up plays. As James watched Redick work, he said "yep" every few seconds — the assent of a respectful but wised-up veteran. It was like a preview of the Lakers' huddle next season."
The timing of the podcast was odd, and it very much seemed like James was prepping Redick to be the next coach, no matter how much either of the two denied it. What is done is done. Reports have surfaced that the podcast had nothing to do with the hiring process. The Lakers were high on Redick from the beginning, and he clearly made a lasting impression on the Lakers brass. Could he do the same with Lakers fans and lead this franchise back to glory?
That will be up to Redick and the Lakers brass, more importantly.
