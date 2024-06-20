Lakers News: Candidates For JJ Redick's Staff Emerge, Including Two Ex-LA Players
The Los Angeles Lakers finalized their head coaching position on Thursday, hiring former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick had been the frontrunner for some time but agreed to a four-year deal to become the leading man on the team.
Now the key will be filling out the rest of his staff, especially with his inexperience coming into play. Redick has no prior coaching experience so bringing in those who have coached at the NBA level before will be crucial.
According to insiders Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, there are multiple candidates for his staff. This includes two former Lakers, Jared Dudley and Rajon Rondo.
"Assistant coaching candidates for Redick’s staff will include former head coach and recent Trail Blazers assistant Scott Brooks, former Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, ex-Laker and current Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley and Cassell, according to league sources."
Fans have been clamoring about Rondo becoming an assistant for years given his knowledge of the game. Having him to help Redick would be crucial, even if Rondo doesn't have experience himself.
Dudley just helped the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals and Scott Brooks has coached in the NBA before at different stops. However, NBA insider Marc Stein refuted that Dallas would let Dudley leave.
Redick seems to be trying to build a strong staff around himself to help ease the transition to becoming a first-time head coach.
We should know more in the coming days about his staff but this is a good sign. Los Angeles finally got their man and he seems to already be at work.
