How Lakers Could Be Affected by Jarred Vanderbilt’s Injury News
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a left quad contusion during Wednesday's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The defensive-minded forward did not return to the game after suffering the injury in the second quarter.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Vanderbilt took a knee to the quad in his press conference after the game. Redick said nothing else besides that, so it remains unclear how severe the injury could be.
Lakers Could Be in Trouble If Injuries Pile Up Early
If the injury is severe, the Lakers could be in a world of trouble, as they are already low on forward depth. The Lakers will start the season without their superstar forward, LeBron James.
James will miss the start of the season due to sciaitia on his right side. It's unclear when he will return, but there is a chance he could be back by mid-November. Nonetheless, nothing is set in stone.
If the Lakers are without James and Vanderbilt moving forward, LA would be severely thin in its frontcourt. The Lakers would have to rely heavily on the likes of Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht.
While those three players bring their own unique skills to the team, they lack the point of attack defender and intensity that Vanderbilt brings to the game.
Vanderbilt is an elite defender due to his versatility and high-energy hustle, with his ability to guard multiple positions. While that is the case, Vanderbilt, who stands at 6-foot-8, is best when he guards the smaller players or players around his height.
He wreaks havoc on them, and he's showcased that throughout his Lakers tenure. While Vanderbilt's offensive game is not his calling card, his defense and high motor make up for his lack of offense.
The Lakers cannot afford any other losses as the season approaches. LA is less than a week away from the start of the 2025-26 season, when they will host their division rivals, the Golden State Warriors.
LA will play their final preseason game on Friday against their division rivals, the Sacramento Kings. Redick says the Lakers will use the preseason finale as a dress rehearsal with their full healthy rotation. He also said the Lakers will have a similar rotation to Dallas.
It's unclear if Vanderbilt will be available for that contest.
