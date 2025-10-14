Lakers' LeBron James Could Demand Trade While Still Injured, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers will tip off their season a week from now; however, they will do so without their superstar forward, LeBron James.
James will sit out for what could be a handful of weeks during the season as he deals with sciatica on his right side. This will be the first time that James will miss a season opener as he enters his 23rd season of his NBA career.
It's unclear how long James will be out, but while he is out, it appears that the 40-year-old will take his time to evaluate the team.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James may use his time off to assess the team.
“LeBron’s gonna be watching, while he’s out. If they are struggling, that could lead to the next step that we could see at some point this season where...." McMenamin said on NBA Today. "Remember what Shams (Charania) was told by Rich Paul? That LeBron will be watching the Lakers’ every move because the priority is to win. If they are not winning, maybe he's gonna have to go elsewhere to find that winning combination.”
James has not been shy to let organizations throughout his career know how he feels about going all-in. The 21-time All-Star has never been more 'all-in' considering he is at the tail-end of his career.
The Lakers did their best to build the best possible roster to surround Luka Doncic and James. Although James is no longer the team's focal point, he remains an integral part of it.
James has expressed his desire to compete for a title this summer, and that remains unwavering. Los Angeles made three impactful signings this past summer that they believe will play massive roles this season.
LA added Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton. LaRavia and Smart are expected to play a big role on both sides of the ball, but especially Smart when it comes to his defense.
Smart, a former Defensive Player of the Year, has been hindered by injuries in the past, but the hope is that he can remain healthy and be productive.
As for Ayton, he is viewed as an anchor for the Lakers at the center position, a position they lacked last season after trading Anthony Davis. The former No. 1 overall pick could be the difference-maker for the Lakers this season.
James will keep a close eye on the Lakers, as they look to try to stay afloat without him.
