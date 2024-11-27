How to Watch Lakers vs Spurs, TV Channel, Odds, Predictions
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to snap their three-game losing streak on Wednesday as they take on the San Antonio Spurs in the second leg of a back-to-back.
The Lakers are coming off their worst loss of the season on Tuesday, when they were blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 127-100. The effort was not there once again in the third quarter, as that was the quarter where things started to spiral.
L.A. does not look like a team that recently was on a six-game winning streak. They are inconsistent, and that is not what a contender looks like. Nonetheless, they have a chance to snap that streak and enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday with a win.
According to ESPN Bet, the Lakers are favorites in this contest with a -1.5 spread. The over/under is set at 227.5 points, and the money line for L.A. is at -125.
Although the Lakers are favorites to win the game, ESPN Analytics has the Lakers with a 43.1 percent chance to win compared to the Spurs, who have a 56.9 percent chance to win.
The Lakers have a 10-7 record. While they have a winning record, they're one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA and rank near the bottom of the league in several related metrics. The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
The Spurs are emerging as one of the better teams in the Western Conference thanks to their superstar center, Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are on a four-game winning streak and will look to continue their winning ways over L.A. at home. They sit with a 10-8 record, which is good for 10th in the mighty Western Conference.
The game will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet, with tip-off at 5:30 p.m. PT. It will also be televised on FanDuel Sports Network in the Southwest. For those who prefer listening to the game on the radio, it will be on WOAI/KXTN and ESPN 710 LA.
For those who prefer to livestream of the game, it will be on Fubo TV.
The Lakers don't look like a confident team at the moment, as they are spiraling. L.A. is starting to look like the team many pegged them to be to start the season. They are a very flawed team, and while they are most likely better than the Spurs, San Antonio will take care of business against L.A. at home.
Prediction: Spurs 120, Lakers 113
More Lakers: Lakers' JJ Redick Considering Major Starting Lineup Change After Third Straight Loss