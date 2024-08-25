How Will Bronny James, Dalton Knect Factor Into Lakers Rotation?
The Los Angeles Lakers were at the center of the NBA media storm during the 2024 NBA Draft after selecting Bronny James, son of NBA legend and current Lakers star LeBron James.
The duo is set to become the first father and son to ever actively play alongside each other in the National Basketball Association. Bronny James’ draft position was the most intriguing story during the draft, but the Lakers securing Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick might have been the biggest steal.
The former Southeastern Conference Player of The Year was expected to be a player selected within the first 10 picks of this year’s draft. To everyone's surprise, Knecht would fall out of the lottery and land in the lap of the Lakers.
With so many conversations surrounding these rookies, the question becomes how will these two guards fit into the Lakers’ backcourt rotation?
Knecht will have an opportunity to find minutes at the shooting guard position for this Lakers team because his skills as a jump shooter and defender will mesh well with a playmaker like LeBron James. Austin Reaves and Knecht will more than likely share minutes at the off-ball guard spot with Knecht likely being in a 3-and-D type of role.
Bronny James may have a hard time finding consistent minutes in the Lakers rotation because of the depth that the team has at the point guard position. In a SiriusXM NBA Radio interview, newly-hired head coach JJ Redick spoke about the expectations he had for Bronny this season. Redick mentioned Oklahoma CIty guard Lu Dort as the type of player he believes Bronny James will develop into.
"[Lu Dort’s] impact you can’t get into your offense sometimes," Redick said. "... He literally blows up entire plays because of that pressure and I really believe this, Bronny eventually will be that guy.”
Bronny James has been heralded for his on-ball defense which was one of the reasons he was so interesting as a prospect coming out of the University of Southern California. Redick made it clear that James will be a ‘developmental player’ this season for the Lakers which comes as no surprise with the team already having three point guards ahead of him in D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, and second-year player Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Both rookies are expected to be promising additions to the future of this Lakers team, with Knecht expected to make an impact immediately and Bronny James likely finding his rhythm in year two and three.
