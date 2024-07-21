Lakers News: How Young All-Star Point Guard Could Be Traded To LA
The Los Angeles Lakers need a boost to their roster. With all 15 players on guaranteed contracts, the only way for the Lakers to improve this current squad is via trade.
The Lakers are actively seeking a trade to improve the team and become championship contenders again. We've heard the names like Jerami Grant, Dorian Finney-Smith, Wendell Carter Jr., etc. However, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report added a new name linked to the Lakers, and it could involve a three-team trade. Hughes states that a three-team trade between the Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and Sacramento Kings to land Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball with the Lakers could help all parties involved, although this hypothetical deal would involve a ton of moving parts.
Los Angeles would acquire LaMelo Ball, Lakers power forward Rui Hachimura would land on the Kings, and the Hornets would add Kevin Huerter, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, 202a 6 first-round swap (via LAL), 2028 first-round swap (via LAL), 2029 first-round pick (via LAL; unprotected), a 2031 first-round pick (via LAL; top-1 protected, converts to 2031 second-round pick if not conveyed), a 2025 second-round pick (most favorable of LAL or LAC), 2026 second-round pick (via SAC), and a 2030 second-round pick (via LAL).
Hughes elaborated on why this trade would work for the purple and gold.
"A Southern California native, Ball plays a style that'll conjure memories of the Showtime Lakers," wrote Hughes. "Flashy, daring, sometimes reckless—he's an open-floor artist who takes risks and generates highlights. That'll play under the Los Angeles spotlight."
"Landing a young player with Ball's productive history and massive upside, even with the injury issues looming, won't be easy. The Lakers have to cough up this year's first-rounder, Knecht, plus control of four more firsts to get it done. Not only that, but Los Angeles also has to send out enough salary to match Ball's $35.1 million salary in 2024-25," Hughes added.
While Ball is an excellent player with the size, athleticism, and defensive capabilities they are seeking from a point guard, injuries are worrisome for Ball.
In the last two seasons, Ball has only managed to play 58 games since his All-Star season in 2022. However, when Ball is on, there is no doubting his talent. The former No. 3 overall pick in 2020 is a career of 20.0 points per game scorer, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and shoots 42.7 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.
The Lakers would be putting all their chips in one basket, one unpredictable basket, might I add. It's unclear if the Lakers would pull the trigger on this type of deal if Ball became available.
