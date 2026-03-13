JJ Redick Reveals the Luka Doncic Skill That’s Changing Everything for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to find their offensive rhythm late in the season, and Monday night’s win over the Chicago Bulls offered another example of why the team’s ceiling may be rising at the right time.

Behind a historic night from star guard Luka Doncic and a seamless return from LeBron James, the Lakers displayed the evolving formula that head coach JJ Redick believes is unlocking the team’s offense: elite shooting from Doncic, combined with James's willingness to adapt his role.

JJ Redick Reveals Luka Doncic Trait Powering Lakers’ Hot Stretch

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Doncic delivered the headline performance, erupting for his first 50-point game (finished with 51) since joining the Lakers. While the scoring outburst stole the spotlight, Redick pointed to a larger trend that has been building for months.

“I think his stretch is longer now,” Redick said of Doncic’s outside shooting. “Going back to January 1st, I think he shot a little under 40 percent. He’s been high volume, high efficiency for about two-and-a-half months now. It is so important because it just sets up the rest of his game.”

For a player already considered one of the league’s most talented scorers, Doncic’s improved three-point shooting changes everything for the Lakers. When defenders must respect his deep range, it opens up the rest of the floor, allowing him to attack off the dribble, manipulate defenses in pick-and-roll situations and create open looks for teammates.

Redick said that impact was evident throughout the game.

“It can be a kill shot some nights, it can be a run stop some nights,” he said. “He made great reads out of the pick and roll, he got DA [Deandre Ayton] going, and he had some great spray-out paint touch looks for us.”

Even the opening possession highlighted the Lakers’ evolving offensive identity. The ball moved from Doncic to James, who immediately made an extra pass to Austin Reaves for a wide-open three after Ayton’s roll collapsed the defense.

The sequence showcased the collective approach Redick wants to see.

“DA’s motor, LeBron’s unselfishness, extra passes, Luka just making the right play,” Redick said. “That play really set the tone for us offensively.”

While Doncic dominated the scoring column, the night also marked an important step for James as he returned from injury and continued adjusting to a different role alongside the ball-dominant backcourt of Doncic and Reaves.

James finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals, but his impact went beyond the stat line.

According to Redick, the four-time NBA MVP has embraced the changes required to make the trio function effectively.

“He had to make some sacrifices when we traded for Luka,” Redick said. “He understands how important it is for Luka and AR to have time on the ball.”

Instead of controlling the offense as he has for most of his career, James has leaned into other areas, screen setting, interior playmaking, rebounding and facilitating quick ball movement.

LeBron James 'Able to Adapt' Moving Forward

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller (11) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I’m able to adapt to whatever the team needs,” James said. “With Jaxson [Hayes] and Maxi [Kleber] being out, that’s a void I could put myself in to help the team. Allowing AR and Luka to continue on the things they’ve been doing.”

The shift reflects James’ continued basketball evolution and his commitment to maximizing the team’s strengths.

“I’m always going to pass the ball,” James said. “I’m not worried about that. Just trying to be a little more active.”

Luka Doncic Used Matas Buzelis' Trash Talk to Drop 51

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Doncic’s scoring explosion had an unlikely catalyst. Chicago's Matas Buzelis exchanged words with the Lakers star during the game, which Doncic admitted helped spark his scoring surge.

“In the second quarter I felt that somebody started talking to me, so that woke me up,” Doncic said with a smile.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan acknowledged the competitive exchange, noting that Doncic is one of the league’s toughest covers.

“He’s a really, really hard guy to guard in space,” Donovan said.

For the Lakers, the bigger takeaway is how the team is beginning to settle into a sustainable offensive structure. Doncic’s shooting gravity fuels the system, Reaves provides secondary playmaking and scoring, and James fills the gaps by doing whatever the team needs on a given night.

The results are beginning to show. According to James, the Lakers have been playing “complimentary basketball” while winning six of their last seven games.

If Doncic continues shooting at an elite clip and James remains comfortable in his evolving role, the Lakers may have found the formula to power them through the final stretch of the season and potentially deeper into the postseason.

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