Lakers News: Ice Cube Reveals Kobe Bryant Had Role in Starting Big 3
Legendary rapper Ice Cube has panned out quite a career for himself. Although he is known for his songs, movies, and cultural impact, especially in Southern California, Cube has done an incredible job creating and promoting the Big 3 basketball tournament.
Cube started the tournament in 2017, giving former players who still want to play basketball a chance to compete against others who share the desire. The league will enter its seventh season this summer, and thus far, it's been a hit. However, it wouldn't have been possible without Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. Bryant, who tragically passed away in Jan. 2020, may have known it or not, but played a role in Cube creating the league.
The 55-year-old artist appeared on The OGs Show and discussed Bryant's role in starting the Big 3.
"If [Kobe] can score 60 points in his last game, he got so much game left but nowhere to play," Cube said.
Bryant did some incredible stuff in his career, but scoring 60 points in his last professional game was something to witness. Everyone knew he would go out with a bang, but he surpassed even his own limits that night of April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers were in the dumps all season, but the five-time NBA champion turned a forgettable season into a moment we'll remember forever.
Before Bryant's passing, Cube persistently asked him to compete in his league, but Bryant always denied it because he had other tasks at hand. Although Bryant never got the chance to play, it would've been something to witness him back on the hardwood again, even if it wasn't in a Laker uniform.
