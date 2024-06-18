Lakers News: Fresh Kobe "Year of the Snake" Nikes Release Date Revealed
Since the wife of the late great Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, and Nike have slowly been consistently reintroducing Nike Kobe shoes with multiple releases after agreeing to continue the sneaker line, it's been a hit. The Kobes have been selling like hotcakes, and a new rendition of the shoe will be released soon.
A new pair of Kobe Bryant's Nikes, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro University Red, will be released in the spring of 2025.
This special edition of the sneaker will feature a sale design honoring Kobe's nickname, "Black Mamba." The shoe's release will coincide with the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.
The shoe's theme perfectly aligns with Kobe's 'Black Mamnab' persona, celebrating the tenacity, dedication, and relentlessness he displayed on the court and his craft of storytelling before his unexpected passing in Jan. 2020.
The shoe's color will be Univerity Red/Black-Metallic Gold. It will be priced at $190 for men and $120 for grade school. Nike will release these shoes along with select retailers online and in-store.
The Kobe 5 Protro will come in unique packaging to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The shoe will be highly coveted, so if you plan on buying a pair, prepare to fight tooth and nail for it.
