Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Trae Young Statuses Revealed for LA vs Hawks
Will 20-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James and three-time All-Star Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, both dealing with ailments today, suit up for their respective squads in their tilt on Friday night?
Read More: Los Angeles, Atlanta All-Stars Downgraded Ahead of Friday Clash
According to the league's latest injury report, Young, who had been probable with right Achilles tendinitis, has been upgraded to available against Los Angeles.
Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, James, too, will suit up, after being a questionable, game-time decision due to a sore left foot incurred during L.A.'s 134-93 blowout defeat to a sharpshooting Tyler Herro's Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
All-NBA center Anthony Davis, who had been probable to play with plantar fasciitis, has been upgraded to available.
Starting Lakers point guard Austin Reaves has been out since the Lakers' 101-93 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 29 with a left pelvic contusion. His primary backup (and former backcourt starting colleague), perpetual trade chip D'Angelo Russell, is slated to start for him once again. Russell has been averaging 16.0 points on .520/.556/1.000 shooting splits, 4.5 assists (against 2.5 turnovers), 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals in the two games he's started without Reaves. Russell sat out L.A.'s first game sans Reaves, a narrow 105-104 against the West's worst team, the Utah Jazz. Gabe Vincent started at the point, contributing 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor (2-of-3 from deep).
A cadre of backup Lakers big men are on the shelf. L.A. center Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion), power forward/center Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery) are all on the shelf once again. Vanderbilt and Wood have yet to play this year.
Elsewhere on Atlanta, backup center Cody Zeller remains away from the team for undivulged reasons. He has yet to play a game with the Hawks this year. Two-way players Dominck Barlow, Seth Lundy and Keaton Wallace are with Atlanta's G League club, the College Park Skyhawks — as is young standard roster Hawks center Mouhamed Gueye.
The matchup tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT in State Farm Arena. The 12-11 Hawks are four-point favorites to hold off the 12-10 Lakers at home, according to Alex Hinton of sportsbook aggregator The Action Network.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Guard Earns Steph Curry Shoe Brand Deal