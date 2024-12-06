Lakers News: LA Guard Earns Steph Curry Shoe Brand Deal
Rookie Los Angeles Lakers two-way point guard Quincy Olivari, who famously impressed his childhood hero Stephen Curry with a bullish showing a preseason game against Curry's Warriors, is now linking up with the 10-time All-Star's Under Armour shoe line, Curry Brand, for his own signature sneaker, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. As Charania notes, Olivari becomes just the second current NBA player to join Curry Brand, alongside All-Star Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox. Fox's signature sneaker will be unveiled in stories on Friday.
Charania appeared on ESPN's "NBA Today" alongside host Malika Andrews to unpack the news.
"It isn't every day, Shams, that you get to meet your idol, let alone develop a working relationship with him, but Quincy Olivari is getting a chance to do just that," Andrews began.
Olivari, who went undrafted this past summer following a pair of All-C-USA appearances at Rice University and a standout 2023-24 season at Xavier, flashed a surprising first step and prolific 3-point shooting acumen during his stint with the Lakers during their October preseason.
"Malika, I'm told that Curry Brand... is finalizing an endorsement deal with Quincy Olivari, and this is a full-circle moment. This is an unbelievable story in a lot of ways. This is someone, Quincy Olivari, [who] got an autograph from Stephen Curry twice, just over a decade ago, as a kid. He also slept with a No. 30 Stephen Curry Warriors jersey," Charania noted.
The 6-foot-3 guard, 23, has yet to play in a regular season NBA game for his new squad, but has been absolutely lighting up the G League with the South Bay Lakers, L.A.'s NBAGL affiliate. Across five bouts for South Bay, Olivari is averaging 21.4 points on .371/.413/.875 shooting splits (he's making that 41.3 percent 3-point shooting rate on 9.2 triple tries a night), 5.0 assists (against 4.6 turnovers), 4.4 rebounds, and 0.8 steals a night.
"It's pretty awesome when we just get to cover young men following their dreams [and] something like this happening," Andrews observed.
Olivari's next opportunity to pad those G League stats arrives against the Utah Jazz's G League squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, at home in El Segundo on Friday night. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. PT.
