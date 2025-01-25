Lakers Injury Report: Rui Hachimura Status Downgraded vs Warriors
Will Los Angeles Lakers starting small forward Rui Hachimura suit up against Golden State on Saturday?
He's a late addition to the NBA's latest injury report today, having seen his status downgraded to questionable with a sore left calf.
More Lakers: Lakers Predicted to Ditch Austin Reaves for $163 Million Star Guard
Losing Hachimura could be a big blow for Los Angeles. New trade acquisition Dorian Finney-Smith may earn his first start for L.A. at last. The 6-foot-7 swingman has only suited up for nine games with Los Angeles so far, having missed some action due to the birth of a child and Los Angeles wildfire-related postponements. In those nine healthy bouts, the 31-year-old has been averaging 6.3 points while slashing .444/.394/.800, plus 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.9 steals a night.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Predicted to Ditch Austin Reaves for $163 Million Star Guard
Hachimura is a solid two-way player, but an awkward roster fit. Because of his offensive aptitude, he has essentially forced his way into the Lakers' starting unit, ahead of Jarred Vanderbilt (when Vanderbilt was healthy) and Cam Reddish (who was briefly a part of first-year head coach JJ Redick's rotation, although he hasn't been seen much lately).
Dalton Knecht and Reddish each had a stab at the starting two-guard gig ahead of Max Christie, but their tenures were short-lived.
Hachimura was a key part of L.A.'s midseason rebuild in 2022-23. Acquired from the Washington Wizards for multiple second round draft picks and the contract of washed-up guard Kendrick Nunn, he made an instant splash, and had an insanely efficient run in the postseason that year.
Fans may have been waiting for Hachimura to take a leap at some point over the intervening seasons, especially since he inked a three-year, $51 million restricted free agent deal the summer after he was acquired. He is under contract through 2025-26, and has yet to take the leap — although his shooting has been quite good this year.
Hachimura has emerged as a fun, spirited role player on a 24-18 club that seems destined for a low playoff seed. That may just be his ceiling.
Through 37 healthy bouts this season, the 6-foot-8 Gonzaga product is averaging 12.2 points on .487/.410/.775 shooting splits, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
More Lakers:
Lakers Star Forward Jarred Vanderbilt Medically Cleared to Play, Season Debut Revealed
Lakers' LeBron James Named All-Star Starter, Makes NBA Record 21st Team
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.
This story will be updated...