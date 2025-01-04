Is Anthony Davis Playing? Final Lakers vs Hawks Injury Report Released
Will nine-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis suit up for his 19-14 club for its second game in as many nights, a Friday road tilt against the 18-16 Atlanta Hawks?
The 6-foot-10 superstar big man out of Kentucky sat out L.A.'s 114-106 victory over the 11-22 Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle.
With Davis absent, first-year Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick started backup five Jaxson Hayes, a raw if athletic young big man. Hayes suited up for just 17:51, scoring four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, pulling down six boards, and notching a steal and a block.
Two-way center Christian Koloko, the only other healthy traditional five available on Thursday night, actually played more minutes than Hayes. The 7-footer appeared in 18:30 of action against Portland, chipping in eight points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.
The two Trail Blazers centers who played, starter Deandre Ayton and rookie reserve Donovan Clingan, combined for just 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, nine rebounds and two assists. Ayton, who's averaging a 14.3-point, 10.0-rebound double-double on the year, played for just 20:59 of action, clearly bothered by the athleticism of Hayes and Koloko.
As usual, Los Angeles big men Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery) are both on the shelf. Neither player has made his season debut yet through L.A.'s first 33 games, and both will miss the club's 34th.
For Atlanta, second-year combo guard Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury management), big man Larry Nance Jr. (fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand), deep-bench center Cody Zeller (away from the team), and second-year center Mouhamed Gueye (on assignment with the club's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks) are all unavailable. Two-way players Daeqwon Plowden and Keaton Wallace are also on assignment with the Skyhawks and will miss the clash.
The Lakers have been on a tear of late, having won seven of their last 10 contests. Adding 3-and-D small forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton has strengthened the club's depth, even if L.A. lost a little playmaking and scoring by offloading the frustratingly inconsistent D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in his NBA career.
Davis had been listed as probable to suit up on Friday. Now, his official fate has been confirmed. The five-time All-NBA standout will play after all, reports Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
