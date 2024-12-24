Is Anthony Davis Playing? Full Lakers vs Pistons Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to continue their winning ways on Monday as they face the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons will travel to Crypto.com Arena for the first and only time, looking to complete the season sweep over the Lakers.
The Lakers dropped one to the Pistons on the road earlier in the season and will look to come away with another victory, this time in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favorites in the game; however, they saw their star big man, center Anthony Davis on the injury report ahead of the game.
Davis was listed as questionable due to a left elbow contusion. Davis was able to play through the elbow issue on Saturday when they faced the Sacramento Kings in their second of a two-game set in Northern California.
The big man will play.
Davis was not his usual self on offense, but he did enough and was spectacular as he usually is on his defensive end. The 31-year-old finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks over 37 minutes.
Davis shot only 4-for-10 from the field and has struggled in the last two games with his shot. Whether he struggles from the field has something to do with his elbow or not is a mystery.
Nonetheless, his elbow does not bother his play in defense. The nine-time All-Star usually excels on that end of the floor whether he is battling an injury or not. In addition to the elbow issue, David also has left plantar fasciitis.
That issue rose up in the summer when he was playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it will likely be an issue throughout the seasons. Still, unless it bothers him to the point where he cannot go, Davis will be on the court no matter what.
The Lakers will look for their fourth win in a row on Monday and move up to five games above .500. This is the best the Lakers have played in over a month. Their defense has appeared to turn the corner, and they'll look to close in the 2024 year on a strong note.
The Lakers are home favorites in this one with a -5.5 spread. They are 9-3 on their home court and 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Pistons are 7-9 in road games. Detroit is 4-3 in one-possession games.
Los Angeles will have their work cut out for them, as they have only averaged 102.9 points per game in their last 10 games. The Pistons have averaged 116.0 points in their last 10 games. That defense will need to show up big time if they want to keep that win streak alive.
More Lakers: Lakers Given Strong Odds to Land Former Lottery Pick if Traded