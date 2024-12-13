Is Austin Reaves Playing? Full Injury Report For Lakers vs Wolves
Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Austin Reaves, who has sat out the past five games with a left pelvic contusion, is now considered probable to return against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
On the year, Reaves is averaging a career-high 16.7 points on .440/.355/.774 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals a night, through 19 healthy contests. The 26-year-old Oklahoma product is probably L.A.'s third-best player, although he's a below-average defender for his position and L.A.'s issues protecting the perimeter won't really be helped or hindered by a return.
Reaves is currently earning just $13 million this season, the second year of a four-season, $53.8 million deal. He and rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht, already a starter, are the team's two best trade chips not named Anthony Davis or LeBron James this season. It's unclear exactly what team vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka's appetite is for such a transaction.
In Reaves' absence, new head coach J.J. Redick has been toggling between reserves D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent as his starting point guard. Vincent is the superior defender, but Russell is the better and more willing scorer. There is not necessarily a right choice between these two flawed-but-competent backup options.
As has been previously reported 20-time All-NBA Lakers power forward LeBron James will miss a second straight bout with his sore left foot.
According to the league's latest injury report, the same good news cannot be said about many Lakers backup big men. Reserve center Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery), backup power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), and bench center Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion) all remain on the shelf. Wood and Vanderbilt have yet to suit up for a single game this season with the 13-11 Lakers, and an exact return timeline for either player has yet to be determined.
Second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Indiana, is still sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Rookie point guard Bronny James, who enjoyed a career-best scoring night in the G League on Thursday, will look for an encore performance with the South Bay Lakers against the Phoenix Suns' G League affiliate, the Valley Suns.
For the 12-11 Timberwolves, only one rotation player, veteran power forward Joe Ingles, is out — due to a left soleus strain.
