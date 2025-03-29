Is Ja Morant Playing vs Lakers? Grizzlies Reveal Final Injury Report
As the season winds down, the Los Angeles Lakers are fighting for critical seeding. They are in a tie for fourth in the Western Conference standings with the Memphis Grizzlies.
After a heartbreaking loss to the Bulls, the Lakers are looking to bounce back in a game against those same Grizzlies. Los Angeles needs this game to pull ahead of Memphis in the standings.
Memphis just made the shocking decision to fire their head coach, Taylor Jenkins, just a day before this game is being played. That means that the Grizzlies will either be very motivated for this game or shell-shocked.
The Lakers are trying to keep their team healthy now that LeBron James is finally back from his groin injury. The Grizzlies are hoping to get their best player back soon.
Ja Morant has missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury. Ahead of this critical game against the Lakers, he was listed as questionable due to a left hamstring strain.
Morant will play in this game.
Los Angeles would certainly feel a lot better if Morant doesn't play in this game. When he is healthy, he is one of the best point guards in the league.
Moving forward, these two teams are going to be watching each other in the standings. That fourth spot gives you home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and both teams desperately want that.
From a Lakers perspective, they would feel a lot better about their chances in that first round matchup if they had home-court advantage.
The Grizzlies have lost four of their last five games, so they are hoping to win this game to get some momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.
Morant certainly can help them do that. The Lakers will need to devise a game plan on how to handle Morant if these two teams end up playing each other in the playoffs.
So far this season, Morant has averaged 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. He is shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from three.
