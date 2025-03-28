Grizzlies Firing of Taylor Jenkins Directly Impacts Lakers Playoff Seeding
The NBA world was shocked when Taylor Jenkins was fired with just nine games left in the regular season. It was a surprising move with some very odd timing.
Despite the Grizzlies being 44-29, they thought it was best for them to go in a different direction right before the playoffs started. This decision doesn't just affect the Grizzlies, but it affects some other teams in the West.
The Grizzlies firing Jenkins seems like it would have a negative effect on them. That means that other teams could jump them in the standings.
If the season ended today, the Grizzlies would end up playing the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams are tied for fourth in the Western Conference standings right now.
This could help the Lakers jump them, make them the fourth seed in the West, and give them home-court advantage in the first round.
Memphis is not out of the woods of the play-in, either. They are only two and a half games ahead of the Warriors for that spot.
The Lakers would actually prefer if the Grizzlies could stay out of the play-in. They would love to see Memphis in the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings.
That would mean that Los Angeles gets to play Memphis in the first round of the playoffs, which would be a better matchup than some of the other possibilities.
The full story of why Jenkins hasn't been released yet. That will likely happen in the next few days as the Grizzlies prepare for the playoffs.
From the Lakers' perspective, they feel good about their chances to fall no further than the fourth spot in the West now. They still would like to get higher before the season ends, but this is a good floor for them.
As long as LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves stay healthy, the Lakers feel they have a chance to win the NBA championship. That will be their priority for the rest of the regular season.
