Potential Lakers Target Likely to Hit Free Agency This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers will soon approach a vital summer. Whether they win it all this season or fall short, the plan is to retool and build the best roster possible alongside Luka Doncic and possibly LeBron James.
While the Lakers have had a solid season, they clearly have holes on their roster. This means this summer will be crucial for the Lakers to build the best roster and truly compete next season.
L.A. could be one or two pieces away from being one of the favorites next season. One of those pieces that the Lakers truly need is a center. While Jaxson Hayes has been solid this season, his presence in the frontcourt is not enough to get the Lakers over the hump. LA. needs to trade for one or sign one via free agency.
One player who could be on their list is Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype said Capela could leave the Hawks this summer.
“After being benched in favor of Onyeka Okongwu and dangled in trade talks before the deadline, the early expectation is Hawks center Clint Capela will sign elsewhere in unrestricted free agency this summer, league sources told HoopsHype.”
Capela has not produced as much as in previous years this season. He has been limited to 55 games with 41 starts. The production is not there, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he lost his way.
Capela has been limited to 21.4 minutes this season, but in that time, he has averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.
Although Capela would thrive next to Doncic with the Lakers, he has struggled to stay on the court this season. He is currently out with a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand.
While Capela has not played his best ball this season, that could all change with the Lakers next season. Prior to this season, Capela has played in 63 or more games in the past four seasons.
For the most part, Capela is available and productive, especially around the rim, with his lob and finishing ability and protection around the rim. If the Lakers could get someone like Hayes while retaining him, the L.A. frontcourt would be mightily better.
