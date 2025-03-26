Is LeBron James Playing? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers for the second and final time of the 2024-25 season. The Lakers are in the midst of a four-game road trip, and they will be halfway done after this contest.
However, they're seeking their first win of this road trip in a crucial game for both teams.
The Lakers are on a three-game losing streak and need to get back in the win column. Los Angeles will seek their 44th win in this one and have their star forward, LeBron James, for this contest.
James, who entered this matchup listed as probable, has been upgraded to available. James will start and play in his 61st game of the season.
The last time James was on the court was on Monday against the Magic.
In that contest, he recorded 24 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 38 minutes of action. While it is great to see James back on the court, it is clear that he is not himself yet.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin spoke to James prior to the game. James admitted that he is still getting his feet under him after recovering from the groin injury.
McMenamin said that his stamina is still down, and that's the biggest hurdle to overcome.
That moment seems to be approaching quickly.
In the meantime, James has been stellar this season, proving his durability by being available for the majority of games. In 60 appearances, he is posting averages of 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting an efficient 51.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc in 34.9 minutes per game.
The Lakers head into this matchup as slight favorites with a -1.5 spread.
Indiana has been dominant at home, boasting a 24-10 record. The Pacers rank seventh in the NBA in scoring at 116.6 points per game while maintaining a strong 48.9 percent shooting efficiency from the floor.
On the other hand, the Lakers have struggled on the road, holding a 15-19 record away from Crypto.com Arena. They are also 18-19 in games decided by double digits.
L.A. has hit a rough patch recently, going 3-7 over their last 10 contests. During this stretch, they are averaging 110.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.6 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. However, defensive struggles have plagued them, as opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game in that span.
Meanwhile, the Pacers have found their groove, winning seven of their last 10 games while averaging 116.6 points per contest.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Why He and Michael Jordan Don't Talk
Lakers' LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith to Taylor Swift in Ongoing Feud
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.