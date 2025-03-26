Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Why He and Michael Jordan Don't Talk
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday morning and discussed various topics.
More Lakers: LeBron James’ Podcast Returns With Former Lakers Guard as Co-Host
One of the many topics James discusses using the hour-and-a-half interview is his relationship with Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.
James was as unfiltered as ever on the show, saying that he suspects he and Jordan never talk because he is still playing.
"Me and Michael Jordan are in a good spot," James said on the Pat McAfee show. "We don't talk. I think [it's because] I'm still playing. I'm still focused on my craft right now."
"We all know MJ. Even if you don't know him personally, he's one of the most ruthless competitors around," Lebron said. "And till I'm done, and he doesn't have to look at me run up and down wearing the No. 23, and every time my name is mentioned, it's mentioned with his. He's like, 'I don't f**king talk to you. Don't talk to me right now. Do not call me.'"
James not only discussed his relationship with Jordan, but also with the late great Kobe Bryant. James said he and Bryant didn't get real close until he decided to join the Lakers in the summer of 2018.
"Me and Kobe never had a real relationship either until we were on the Olympic team," James mentioned. "We had a great relationship there. Olympic team 2008, Olympic team 2012, but it was always competitive between us.
"Until I became a Laker and then he retired, that's when our relationship became really, really good," LeBron added. "He welcomed me, 'Call me, bro. Anything you need in LA, I got you. You're a Laker now, you're family.'"
James, Jordan, and Bryant are normally always pinned against one another, especially when the GOAT conversation/debate is brought up among the national media.
Regardless of who you think is the greatest, there is no denying that the three are, at worst, among the top 10 players of all time. Each is special in its own way and deserves to be among the talk of the greatest of all time.
More Lakers: NBA Insider Predicts LeBron James Will Leave Lakers Soon
Lakers' LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith to Taylor Swift in Ongoing Feud
Lakers Critic Stephen A Smith Confirms He's Rooting for LA in Postseason
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.