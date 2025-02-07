Is LeBron James Playing vs Warriors? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
LeBron James has a new superstar teammate ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers matchup against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles.
In fact, the Golden State Warriors have recently added a superstar as well.
The Lakers infamously landed Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie among other assets, but Golden State has also entered the madness of the trade deadline.
The Warriors were part of a multi-team trade that landed them superstar Jimmy Butler at the expense of trading away Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and a first-round pick.
The phones were not done ringing as Los Angeles made another team-altering trade finally landing a big man in the Charlotte Hornets' former center Mark Williams.
This came at the expense of rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a 2031 first-round pick.
With all the new teammates for both organizations, it is unlikely to see any of these new players debut, but a player who was not moved at the trade deadline is superstar LeBron James. He once again finds himself on the injury report ahead of the Thursday evening matchup in San Francisco.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer was listed as probable. He has now been ruled available for this game.
James has impressed basketball fans, analysts, and players alike with his longevity and lack of physical decline as he turned 40 years old on Dec. 30.
King James is currently averaging 24.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 7.6 rebounds per game. He is doing this on 51% shooting from the field and almost 35 minutes per contest.
The future Hall of Famer finds himself on an already contending team that just made aggressive moves to signal that they are without a doubt in win-now mode.
Anthony Davis is not the kind of player that is traded in hopes of just making it to the conference finals. Trading a promising rookie in Knecht is an all-in kind of move.
As the Lakers move their chips to the center of the table, it is also worth mentioning that the two new pillars of their franchise, Dončić and Williams, are only 25 and 23 respectively.
Any team that sees LeBron James on its' roster is immediately a contender, but the Lakers are both built to win now, and for years to come.
