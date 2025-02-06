Lakers Are Fully in Win-Now Mode With Latest Trades
The NBA world was rocked recently when the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade, sending star Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić, a move that reshaped the entire landscape of the league.
The trade was monumental, as it marks a major shift for both teams. The Lakers are no longer just a team with aging veterans—they now have one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, Dončić, who can serve as the cornerstone for the franchise moving forward.
But the Lakers didn’t stop there.
More Lakers: Lakers Aren't Worried About Mark Williams' Past Injury Concerns
Following the trade of Davis, a glaring hole was exposed: the ongoing need for a dominant big man to complement their new superstar.
Despite the presence of versatile forward Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles found themselves in desperate need of a player who could control the paint and provide a defensive presence. With the trade deadline looming, the Lakers made another move to address this need.
The Lakers sent Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a 2031 unprotected draft pick along with a 2030 draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams, a 7-foot-2 defensive anchor with excellent shot-blocking and rebounding ability.
More Lakers: Lakers Notes: Shaq Reacts to Luka Doncic Trade, Lakers Trade for Mark Williams, More
Williams fits the mold of a traditional center with the skills to work well in a pick-and-roll offense, a system Dončić has thrived in throughout his career with the Mavericks. Dončić’s chemistry with lob-catching big men—like his former teammate, the 7-foot-1 Kristaps Porzingis—has been well-documented.
Adding a player of Williams’ size and skill set could take Dončić’s game to new heights, providing him with a reliable pick-and-roll partner and a rim protector on the other end.
These moves underscore the Lakers’ shift into "win-now" mode.
With 40-year-old LeBron James still playing at an elite level, the Lakers are clearly looking to maximize the remaining years of his career. James’ window is closing, and the team’s aggressive pursuit of young talent like Dončić and filling crucial roster gaps with players like Williams speaks to their sense of urgency.
Some fans are concerned about sending young talent like Knecht out, but in an effort to support building an immediate championship roster, those are some sacrifices teams want to see the Lakers make in return.
By pairing a future superstar in Dončić with an emerging big man like Williams, the Lakers have set themselves up for a strong playoff run, keeping their championship aspirations alive.
The Lakers’ moves demonstrate an ambitious strategy to blend the present and future, all while aiming for immediate success.
With James’ future uncertain, the Lakers are building a team capable of competing for titles in both the short and long term.
These trades could be the perfect formula for an exciting new era in Los Angeles basketball.
More Lakers:
Lakers Aren't Worried About Mark Williams' Past Injury Concerns
Lakers HC JJ Redick Hints at Major Starting Lineup Changes Around Luka Doncic
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI