Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Clippers? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Los Angeles Clippers for the second and final time at Crypto.com Arena.
Their contest on Sunday will be the fourth and final time they will face their cross-town rivals for the season unless these two face off against each other in the playoffs.
That is a bit of a way away. In the meantime, the Lakers will look for their 38th win of the season and look to move into the No. 2 seed in the loaded Western Conference. After a few hiccups this season, it would be quite an accomplishment to move to the No. 2 seed if all pans out for the Lakers.
Still, the Lakers have a daunting month ahead of them in March, so they will need to win a lot more to secure that spot. That starts with a win tonight against the Clippers and the Lakers will have their superstar guard, Luka Dončić, on the court. Dončić, who was listed as questionable prior to the game, has been upgraded to active and will start for L.A.
He will play in his eighth game for L.A.
Dončić has been solid for L.A. in seven games in the purple and gold. He is averaging 21.1 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting a poor 37.3 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from three in 31.0 minutes of action.
The 26-year-old has yet to find his groove as a Laker, but much of it has to do with his conditioning back onto the court. Prior to his Lakers debut on Feb. 10, he last played on Christmas Day. It was the most time that he has missed in the NBA.
Dončić has played some of his best basketball against the Clippers. He averages 32.5 points per game, 7.3 assists, and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three in 19 games.
The Lakers enter this game as home underdogs with a +4.5 spread.
