Lakers Injury Report: Luka Doncic Could Miss Rematch vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for another game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The two teams met on Friday, with the Lakers inching out a big win over their rivals.
But heading into this game on Sunday, the Lakers could be without some key players. One of those players is star guard Luka Doncic who delivered a strong game against the Clippers on Friday.
Doncic has been listed as questionable entering this game due to left calf injury management. The guard has been ramping up his play since returning but the Lakers have still been cautious with his minutes.
We should know closer to the start of the game about his status for this Western Conference showdown.
If Doncic can't go tonight, others will need to step up in his absence. Los Angeles relies heavily on the passing ability of Doncic as he has done a very good job setting teammates up during his short stint here so far.
Doncic scored 31 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out five assists, and swiped three steals in the win over the Clippers on Friday. The Lakers wouldn't have won the game without his contributions so the hope is that he is able to suit up for the game.
Los Angeles has had a few injuries take place over their past few games, with Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves going down. Both aren't overly serious injuries so the Lakers did dodge a bullet but having them miss time games, does hurt the team's chances of winning games.
Reaves has been listed as doubtful for this game and the Lakers will likely hold him out of it for precautionary reasons. This will make things harder to win but Los Angeles is confident in its ability to have others step up.
Hachimura was ruled out for the game and he will be evaluated again in about a week. The Lakers want to make sure that both he and Reaves are 100 percent healthy before they return to the court.
The stretch run of the season is coming up so Los Angeles is looking to get ready for the playoffs.
More Lakers news:
Lakers Provide Significant Update on Austin Reaves’ Calf Injury
Lakers’ Austin Reaves Won’t Return Against Clippers After Suffering Injury
Lakers' Rui Hachimura Given Unfortunate Injury Update Following Knee Issue
Top 5 Stars For Lakers to Put Alongside Luka Doncic
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.