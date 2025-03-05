Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Pelicans? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have been working hard to get Luka Doncic comfortable with his new team. After he was brought to Los Angeles a week before the trade deadline, he was still injured.
Doncic didn't make his Lakers debut until just a couple of games before the All-Star break. He was coming of a calf strain, which the Lakers have been careful with since then.
When he has been on the court, the Lakers have been trying to get him comfortable with his new teammates so that he can be the dominant force he was with Dallas.
Read more: Lakers News: Luka Doncic Reacts to Kyrie Irving Injury
Doncic has had a couple of good games, but his shooting is still erratic. He hasn't been able to fully be the top-three player he normally is.
The Lakers have been very careful with Doncic because they want him to stay healthy. Unfortunately, he has found himself on the injury report again before their game against New Orleans.
However, Doncic, who was listed as questionable ahead of that matchup due to a right knee contusion, has been upgraded to active and will start. He will play in his ninth game for the Lakers.
The Lakers will be without their key forward, Rui Hachimura, for this game, but they will have Doncic on the court.
Doncic will figure things out soon. Even though he has only had one monster game for the Lakers since being traded, L.A. has been winning games.
L.A. has won six in a row and 12 of their last 14. They have been one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA. This surge has them second in the West now.
More Lakers news: Lakers News: Matt Barnes Shockingly Ranks Kobe Bryant Higher Than LeBron James
Once Doncic gets more consistent, the Lakers are going to be even better. They have no hope of catching the Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference, as they are 11 games behind.
Still, the Lakers feel like they have a chance to make a dee run in the playoffs now that they have Doncic.
With the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 22 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on just 39 percent shooting.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers' Dalton Knecht Listed as Trade Target For East Squad This Summer
Lakers Listed as Potential Landing Spot For $97M Center This Offseason
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.