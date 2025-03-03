Lakers' Dalton Knecht Listed as Trade Target For East Squad This Summer
For the last month and a half, the Los Angeles Lakers have been arguably one of the hottest and best teams in the league.
The Lakers have established themselves as contenders in the league, especially with the acquisition of international superstar guard Luka Dončić.
The addition of Dončić has done wonders for the team, not only in the short term but also in the long term. Their most recent win against their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, was a team effort that involved a ton of contributions from the bench.
One player who went above and beyond in their performance was rookie guard, Dalton Knecht. Knecht was stellar in his performance and scored the most points he has had in more than a month.
Knecht has had a rough month, from getting traded to the trade getting rescinded. His play has not been up to par, but without Rui Hachimura in the lineup, his play was needed, and he has delivered thus far.
With the trade being rescinded last month, many suspect that Knecht's time in L.A. is limited, and if so, some teams could be on his radar.
The Toronto Raptors are one team listed as a possible landing spot for the rookie guard. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed Knehct as one of the three pieces that the Raptors could target this summer.
"The Raptors should also have a clear priority on perimeter shooting, since Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram all generally operate inside the arc. The Lakers have already shown their willingness to part with Knecht once, and Toronto should see if this first-year sharpshooter remains gettable."
The Raptors will likely hunt for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and are one of the worst teams in the league. The Raptors are not in contention and likely won't be until another few years.
Knecht, who is under the spotlight in Los Angeles, would enter a position where not much is expected of him. One could argue that he could thrive under those circumstances, whether in Toronto or not.
There is a ton of pressure for success in L.A., even in his limited role. In all likelihood, Knecht will not crack the playoff rotation unless his defense and shooting improve dramatically.
Only time will tell whether Knecht will stay in L.A. or not, but if he got traded mid-season, the chances of him getting traded in the summer are high.
