Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Spurs? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Status For Star Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers will play in yet another back-to-back set on Monday when they take on the lowly San Antonio Spurs.
The Lakers will look to win their 42nd game of the season and start a new winning streak after their big win on Sunday against the Suns. Los Angeles will play in their 67th game of the season and win the season series outright against the Spurs, 3-1.
This will be the fourth and final time the Lakers will play the Spurs. Their game on Monday was rescheduled from Jan 11. The game was postponed due to the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area.
This game is massive for the Lakers, as they need to catch up on a lot of ground after a 0-4 road trip that dropped L.A. to the fifth seed. The Lakers have a great chance to come out on top in Monday's matchup, and a lot of it has to do with having their superstar on the court, Luka Dončić.
Dončić, who entered the game as probable due to a right ankle sprain, has been upgraded to available and will start for the purple and gold.
The 26-year-old will play in his 15th game as a Laker.
Dončić is coming off a stellar performance on Sunday against the Suns. He posted 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during a 107-96 win over Phoenix. Since the All-Star break (11 games), Dončić has averaged 29.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 2.2 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.
The international superstar has looked more and more like himself. As a Laker, Dončić has averaged 26.6 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three in 34.6 minutes of action.
The Lakers enter this game as heavy favorites with a -9.5 spread.
Los Angeles will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Lakers play San Antonio.
The Lakers have gone 28-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 112.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.
In their last 10 games, L.A. has recorded a 6-4 record, averaging 112.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.
